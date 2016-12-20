News Leader

Latest Business Features

The Year That Was It’s 9/12 – so spare the Finance Minister a thought as he waits for the Presidential call. We’d like to commend Jacob Zuma for pioneering this year’s phenomenon of Fake News – but everything else: US President Donald Trump, Brexit, State Capture and Hlaudi, actually happened (sorry). So join Simon Brown, Giulietta Talevi and Körner Perspective's Graeme Körner as they wade through The Year That Was.

Traders Corner

Sponsored by IG South Africa www.ig.com In the final episode for 2016, Garth Mackenzie: founder and editor of Traders Corner takes us through the year's trades and profits. Traders Corner gave the profits of R64000,00 towards funding for a bursary scheme started by Monaghan Montessori school.

Spotlight on Small Caps Keith Mclachlan, Fund Manager AlphaWealth reviews the year that was for Small Cap stocks, and identifies some of the diamonds and dogs.

The Bond Report

Brought to you by FUTUREGROWTH In the Bond Report, Wikus Furstenberg of FUTUREGROWTH discusses how bond yields are performing ahead of the holiday season

Talking Technical Independent Technical Analyst Frans de Klerk talks technical share analysis and gives you his take on whether it’s a Buy/Hold/Sell. Call in Live with your questions every Thursday evening on 011 280 3899.

Editing Allowed Join Peter Bruce and his panel of experts as they discuss the tumultuous year that was - in this final edition of Editing Allowed for 2016.

The Business of the Arts

Brought to you by Business and Arts SA The Playhouse Company is an historic institution dedicated to the arts and culture industry in KwaZulu Natal. Find out about the developments of this national establishment over the past year and what festive offerings are in store for theatre goers of all ages.

Small Biz MBA Even though most potential customers choose service providers online, many business owners still don’t have websites. Host Yasmeen Alli is joined by Wei-Ling Chiu from MTN Business and Steven Cook, an integrated platform specialist, to discuss why it’s vital to register a domain and where one can find DIY websites.

Share My Portfolio This show is all about you and your portfolio. Watch as expert guests - Nesan Nair of Sasfin Securities and Wessel Jubert of Rezco Asset Management analyse actual viewer portfolios and give the kind of perspective and insight needed to make an informed investment decision. Send your queries to: portfolio@bdtv.co.za

The Big Small Business Show

Brought to you by MTN Business and SAICA This episode features highlights of unusual, insightful and empowering advice given by Allon Raiz and his panel to their guests in studio.

Master Class Philanthropy, funding and mentorship are just some of the many ways one can give back and enrich the places and people we interact with in our work. Why is this such an important skill to develop? Romeo Kumalo, CEO and co-founder of Washikira discusses how this can help us in our work and personal lives.

Global Investor The Fed is set to hike week, but the market will be watching for signals of the interest-rate trajectory for 2017. And combined with the Brexit and a Trump presidency in the US, how does that change the investment landscape. Brendan Raymond from REZCO Asset Management shares his views, while Claire Rentzke, Chief Investment Officer at 27Four Investment Managers, lays out the case for their Global Equity Fund of Funds.

You and Your Money Bryan Hirsch is joined in studio by Craig Pogir from the Pogir Group to discuss some helpful tips for short-term insurance policy holders for the festive season.

SME Funding Richard Innes, MD of Cape Finance Corporation Limited, joins hosts Lynette Ntuli and Kumaran Padayachee in studio to unpack niche funding opportunities in the transportation industry.

Africa Inc. Over the past decade, the Africa Rising narrative has been front and centre for those who didn't mind a bit of risk at the prospect of reaping a high return. 2016 however, has seen investors take stock of the current global economic climate and the impact it's having on African economies - with growth forecasts, in some quarters, less than promising. This week on Africa Inc. we review the year that was.

New Retirement Thinking

Brought to you by 10X Investments Geraldine Fowler of the Institute of Retirement Funds Africa joins Semeyi Zake in studio to round up this year’s retirement industry trends and topics. See what made headlines and what tips she has to offer on planning for the future.