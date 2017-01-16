-
48% of SA's prosumers feel ashamed of their...
Lou Boxall-Davies, Chief Strategy Officer at Havas South Africa discusses how brands influence -...
-
2017 in Numbers
Sandy Smith from Sandy's Numerology speaks to Leigh Roberts about what she sees 2017 holding in...
-
Grain SA eyes 2017 maize surplus
Grain SA CEO Jannie de Villiers discusses the body's prediction that South Africa could see a maize...
News Leader
Daily, we interview CEOs and executives whose companies have made the latest headlines.
Brought to you by FAW
- Hywel George from Old Mutual Investments Group
- Grain SA CEO Jannie de Villiers
- Miyelani Maluleke, Economist at Barclays Africa
- Patrick Leyden director at law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
- Danie Venter from Citadel
- Peter Major, Director of Mining at Cadiz Corporate Solutions
- Iraj Abedian from Pan African
- Independent Analyst Mark Hibben
- Roshan Bhana, Head of Alexander Forbes Health
- Nico Vermeulen, Director at the National Automobile Association of South Africa
Business News
ABSA faces R2.25bn apartheid bill
Leaked report says Absa may be liable for an apartheid era loan; Eskom denies strong arming the government over nuclear and divided societies and rising populism to lead the agenda at Davos.
Business News
Little festive cheer for Woolies
Woolworths sees lower H1 profit after a sluggish Christmas period. Richemont overall retail sales gains 12% and South Africa set to produce a maize surplus this year after last year's drought.
Latest Business Features
The Big Small Business Show
Brought to you by MTN Business and SAICA
York Zucchi from The Business Opportunity Marketplace, unpacks how many times he was fired and how many businesses failed before he succeeded.
Talking Technical
Independent Technical Analyst Frans de Klerk talks technical share analysis and gives you his take on whether it’s a Buy/Hold/Sell. Call in Live with your questions every Thursday evening on 011 280 3899.
Editing Allowed
In the first episode for 2017, Peter Bruce is joined by the Editing Allowed panel for a no-holds barred discussion on the news making headlines this week.
Traders Corner
Sponsored by IG South Africa www.ig.com
It's a brand new start and going into the eighth year for Traders Corner, Garth Mackenzie is changing the format for this year's kitty. R100 000 in the local account and £10 000 into an offshore account and a year ahead to make as much money as possible for charity.
The Business of the Arts
Brought to you by Business and Arts SA
Some of South Africa's top CEOs and business leaders were put to the test as they swapped the boardroom for the stage. Business of the Arts SA challenged industry leaders to conduct the JHB Festival Orchestra.
New Retirement Thinking
Brought to you by 10X Investments
Joining Semeyi Zake in studio to discuss the laws around immigration and how this may affect your retirement savings is Ryno Viljoen, Founder and CEO of Cashkows.com
Master Class
Katlego Msomi is joined by Preetesh Sewraj, CEO: Product of the Year & Chief Innovation Analyst to discuss company culture and creativity
Share My Portfolio
Stephen Gunnion and his guests – Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Mduduzi Luthuli of Luthuli Capital – share their views on this week’s viewer portfolios. Send yours to portfolio@bdtv.co.za for inclusion on the show.
Small Biz MBA
As a business owner, you should understand the basics of tax and know which documents and processes will prove that you are compliant. Yasmeen Alli unpacks the most common types of taxes with her guest, Lesedi Seforo from SAICA.
The Big Small Business Show
Brought to you by MTN Business and SAICA
Simnikiwe Nxele & Tim Mohulatsi from HM-Media offer ad placements, media buying and HR services. They’d like to move from public to corporate clients and get guidance from the panel on what needs to be adjusted to draw new clients in their target market.
SME Funding
Very often, a business may not need to be funded if the owners give attention to areas where cash flow may be stuck. Hosts Lynette Ntuli and Kumaran Padayachee unpack the working capital cycle, also known as a cash conversion cycle, and go into detail about excess stock, fixed costs that are too high and payment terms for debtors and creditors.
The Roffey Review
Clive Roffey starts the year with a couple of charts showing that Gold should be having a far better year this year than it's had in the last year.
You and Your Money
Bryan Hirsch tackles the importance of financial planning with wealth advisors Brendan Gace from Anchor Capital and Darryl Bennett from Sasfin.