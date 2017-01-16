News Leader

Latest Business Features

The Big Small Business Show

Brought to you by MTN Business and SAICA York Zucchi from The Business Opportunity Marketplace, unpacks how many times he was fired and how many businesses failed before he succeeded.

Talking Technical Independent Technical Analyst Frans de Klerk talks technical share analysis and gives you his take on whether it’s a Buy/Hold/Sell. Call in Live with your questions every Thursday evening on 011 280 3899.

Editing Allowed In the first episode for 2017, Peter Bruce is joined by the Editing Allowed panel for a no-holds barred discussion on the news making headlines this week.

Traders Corner

Sponsored by IG South Africa www.ig.com It's a brand new start and going into the eighth year for Traders Corner, Garth Mackenzie is changing the format for this year's kitty. R100 000 in the local account and £10 000 into an offshore account and a year ahead to make as much money as possible for charity.

The Business of the Arts

Brought to you by Business and Arts SA Some of South Africa's top CEOs and business leaders were put to the test as they swapped the boardroom for the stage. Business of the Arts SA challenged industry leaders to conduct the JHB Festival Orchestra.

New Retirement Thinking

Brought to you by 10X Investments Joining Semeyi Zake in studio to discuss the laws around immigration and how this may affect your retirement savings is Ryno Viljoen, Founder and CEO of Cashkows.com

Master Class Katlego Msomi is joined by Preetesh Sewraj, CEO: Product of the Year & Chief Innovation Analyst to discuss company culture and creativity

Share My Portfolio Stephen Gunnion and his guests – Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Mduduzi Luthuli of Luthuli Capital – share their views on this week’s viewer portfolios. Send yours to portfolio@bdtv.co.za for inclusion on the show.

Small Biz MBA As a business owner, you should understand the basics of tax and know which documents and processes will prove that you are compliant. Yasmeen Alli unpacks the most common types of taxes with her guest, Lesedi Seforo from SAICA.

The Big Small Business Show

Brought to you by MTN Business and SAICA Simnikiwe Nxele & Tim Mohulatsi from HM-Media offer ad placements, media buying and HR services. They’d like to move from public to corporate clients and get guidance from the panel on what needs to be adjusted to draw new clients in their target market.

SME Funding Very often, a business may not need to be funded if the owners give attention to areas where cash flow may be stuck. Hosts Lynette Ntuli and Kumaran Padayachee unpack the working capital cycle, also known as a cash conversion cycle, and go into detail about excess stock, fixed costs that are too high and payment terms for debtors and creditors.

The Roffey Review Clive Roffey starts the year with a couple of charts showing that Gold should be having a far better year this year than it's had in the last year.