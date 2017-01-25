News Leader

-
FICA Bill hearings get underway
Business Day’s Linda Ensor discusses what’s at stake as Parliament’s Finance Committee hears expert...
-
ANC 'war room' saga continues
As paid twitter and ‘alternative facts’ blur the lines between truth and outright lies,...
-
Iron ore extends its New Year rally
Peter Major from Cadiz Corporate Solutions discusses Kumba’s trading update today and whether the...
- Eskom Acting CEO Matshela Koko
- Nedbank Economist Busi Radebe; Keorapetse Leballo, Investment Strategist at Barclays Africa; and Francois Stofberg, Economist at Efficient Group
- John Biccard from Investec Asset Management
- Wayne Duvenage, Chairman of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
- Trade Minister Rob Davies
- FEDUSA General Secretary Dennis George
- Sydney Mhlarhi, Director at Tamela
- Nedbank CEO Mike Brown
- Chamber of Mines President Mike Teke
- Patrick Bond, Professor of Political Economy at Wits
SANRAL, OUTA prep for court battle
Wayne Duvenage, Chairman of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse discusses its looming e-toll test case with the South African National Roads Agency.
Latest Business Features
The Business of the Arts
Brought to you by Business and Arts SA
The Goodman Gallery recently hosted the ‘A Pile of Stones’ exhibition. We go behind the scenes with artist Clive van den Berg to discover how he uses his work to evoke a critical look at themes of masculinity in Syria and Iraq.
Traders Corner
Sponsored by IG South Africa www.ig.com
This week on Traders Corner, founder Garth Mackenzie revsisits last week's trade in Royal Bank of Scotland, and explains why he's going long of range-bound MTN.
Share My Portfolio
This show is all about you and your portfolio. Watch as expert guests - Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx and Mike Adsetts of Momentum Investments analyse actual viewer portfolios and give the kind of perspective and insight needed to make an informed investment decision.
Small Biz MBA
Networking is an essential business tool and a skill that can be learned irrespective of your personality. Host Yasmeen Alli is joined by Colleen Larsen, CE of Business Engage, to unpack how to choose your events, how many business cards to give and take, and they also give tips on why a sales pitch at a networking event won’t go down well.
Nation in Conversation
Brought to you by Senwes, Nedbank, NWK, Hinterland, Mosanto and Imperial Isuzu
In this episode, we spend some time in the Ceres district, famous for its flourishing fruit industry. We visit the DuToit Group, as well the De Keur Farm, to uncover some of the success stories in the region.
The Big Small Business Show
Brought to you by MTN Business and SAICA
Looking to improve your business returns by creating a secondary offering may not always be the logical move. Join Allon Raiz and his team for a critical look at what you must consider before taking that particular step.
Master Class
The work force behind any organisation - large or small - can be the make or break factor in taking your business to the next level. Dr. Miriam Sha; Author and MD at Awakening Excellence joins Katlego Msomi to take us through how one can unlock the best potential in all of your employees.
The Roffey Review
Instantaneous news and analysis has created knee-jerk and reactionary markets - however, Clive Roffey believes that this is about to change.
SME Funding
On the show today, Kumaran Padayachee conducts a mock interview as a funder with Lynette Ntuli acting as the applicant for finance. The outcome gives a very good indication of what applicants can expect when they go for that first funding interview.
Global Investor
Hey Big Spender! As US President Donald Trump focuses on fiscal spending to boost the economy, following years of easy monetary policy, how should investors be repositioning themselves? Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx and Wei Li, BlackRock’s head of iShares EMEA Investment Strategy, share their thoughts.
You and Your Money
Bryan is joined in studio tonight by Gordon Stuart, Managing Director of Salamanca Group Mauritius and Harry Joffe, Head of Legal Services at Discovery Life. Together they answer your questions about Estate Planning.
The Week That Was
2016 is gone, but remember: things can always get worse! Ford’s Kugas are blowing our hair back, the communists are preaching capitalism, Theresa May’s dancing the Brexit hokey pokey and the Trump frenzy reaches fever pitch. Join Simon Brown, Giulietta Talevi and Sasfin Securities' David Shapiro as they round up The Week That Was.
Africa Inc.
The commodity price slump and the global economic slowdown made 2016 a tumultuous year for many African economies. But, looking ahead, those countries that have diversified their economies, focused on attracting investment and promoted industrialization will be best poised to succeed in 2017. Alishia Seckam discusses this with Martyn Davies from Deloitte Africa and then takes a look at some country specific examples with Phumelele Mbiyo from Standard Bank. Ashurton’s Paul Clark tells us where he's seeing value on the continent this year.
The Big Small Business Show
Brought to you by MTN Business and SAICA
Afua Osei, co-founder of She Leads Africa, unpacks the journey of starting a company, how she handled doubts when targets weren’t met and the lifestyle changes she had to make to keep the cash flow going.
Talking Technical
Independent Technical Analyst Frans de Klerk talks technical share analysis and gives you his take on whether it’s a Buy/Hold/Sell. Call in every Thursday with your questions this evening on 011 280 3899.
Editing Allowed
Peter Bruce and the panel of editors talk to Tim Cohen who is in Davos for WEF2017. They also delve into the Public Protector's leaked Absa Report and ask just how fictional is it? And Ford is in the cross-hairs as social media has a field day with the Kuga recall.
Making Sense of Twin Peaks: Episode 5, part 1
Brought to in partnership with the Financial Services Board
In the previous programmes in this series we looked at various aspects of the new Twin Peaks legislation that will govern the Financial Sector in South Africa. In this final episode, we wrap up the series with the key points you need to know as a consumer or as a provider.