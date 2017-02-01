News Leader

Latest Business Features

Sponsored by IG South Africa www.ig.com This week on Traders Corner, founder Garth Mackenzie banks profits on Royal Bank of Scotland, takes pain on MTN, and shows why he's eyeing the Top 40 as a potential trade.

Brought to you by Business and Arts SA Ulwembe is a multi-award winning ground- breaking, poignant incisive theatre production about dependent drug-use and community transformation made possible by the National Institute for Humanities and Social Science in collaboration with the Hillbrow Theatre this piece affords local theatre audiences the opportunity to walk in the shoes of the misunderstood.

Small Biz MBA How do you get someone interested in your business in 60 seconds? Host Yasmeen Alli is joined by Leandi Streeter, a small business expert, to unpack how to structure an elevator pitch to sell your services or products in one minute.

Share My Portfolio This show is all about you and your portfolio. Watch as expert guests - Claudius Rostoll from Trofin and Galileo Capital’s Warwick Lucas analyse actual viewer portfolios and give the kind of perspective and insight needed to make an informed investment decision. Send your queries to: portfolio@bdtv.co.za

Brought to you by Senwes, Nedbank, NWK, Hinterland, Mosanto and Imperial Isuzu In this episode, we visit the heart of the Cape Karoo, Beaufort West, with its friendly people, picturesque horizons and rich history. We also focus on the sheep industry, more specifically Karoo Lamb, unique to this area!

Brought to you by MTN Business and SAICA George Diab, MD of Tailor Me, offers bespoke wool suits custom-made to reflect their clients’ individuality. Allon Raiz and Kumaran Padayachee are of the opinion that George can differentiate himself by making suits in no time to attract clients on business trips, and give him tips on how to go about it.

Global Investor Just one week in office and US President Donald Trump is already causing ructions. Nic Norman-Smith from Lentus Asset Management discusses whether investors should be concerned and also previews earnings reports from Apple, Facebook and Amazon. STANLIB’s Keillen Ndlovu tells us why investors should consider the Global Property Feeder Fund.

Master Class One’s agility refers to the ability to be quick and nimble in your moving, thinking and understanding. How can developing your learning agility give you an edge in the ever-changing world of work and how can this be beneficial to your career? Helping us navigate the topic is Heidi Duvenage, the Head of Talent Solutions at Sage.

The Roffey Review Clive Roffey takes us through the DOW for long term investments and according to his analysis this is an irregular top in the Elliott wave formation - a dangerous situation for global indexes.

You and Your Money Tonight Bryan is joined in studio by Samantha Patron, Managing Director of SP Health Solutions and Ryan Noach, Deputy CEO at Discovery Health. Together they are ready to take your calls and tackle the ins and outs of health care.

SME Funding Hosts Lynette Ntuli and Kumaran Padayachee unpack funding terminologies such as angel investors, and also discuss why it’s really important to have a proper business plan in place when you prepare for the funding process.

Africa Inc. From copper producers to oil miners and the governments that rely on revenue from these sectors, the commodity price slump has impacted them all. So faced with a new year and a new global economic environment, is there room for breathing new life into the mining sector? Africa Inc takes a look at this theme on today's show. Alishia Seckam speaks to Peter Major from Cadiz Corporate Solutions about Africa's repricing after the Commodity Boom. Paul Miller from Nedbank Capital discusses where some of the bright spots are on the continent in terms of mining investment destinations and Hanre Rossouw from Investec Asset Management gives us some insight into some of the mining stocks that are on his radar at the moment.

The Week That Was It’s the seventh day of the reign of 'Darth Orange' and already there’s a twitter regret group for those who voted in the Don. Meanwhile, the African Phoenix has flapped back into town, SA's banks are the bullies’ latest football and tick tock – we’re heading for game over. Join Simon Brown, Giulietta Talevi and Sasfin Securities' David Shapiro as they round up The Week That Was.

Brought to you by MTN Business and SAICA Justin Drennan, CEO of Parcelninja, shares how he had to realise that the success rate of the business wasn’t indicative of personal success. (Part 2 of 2)

Talking Technical Independent Technical Analyst Frans de Klerk talks technical share analysis and gives you his take on whether it’s a Buy/Hold/Sell. Call in every Thursday with your questions this evening on 011 280 3899.