    News Leader

    2017-01-16 07:00:00.0

    Daily, we interview CEOs and executives whose companies have made the latest headlines.
    Business News

    ABSA faces R2.25bn apartheid bill

    2017-01-13 00:00:00.0

    Leaked report says Absa may be liable for an apartheid era loan; Eskom denies strong arming the government over nuclear and divided societies and rising populism to lead the agenda at Davos.

    Business News

    Little festive cheer for Woolies

    2017-01-12 00:00:00.0

    Woolworths sees lower H1 profit after a sluggish Christmas period. Richemont overall retail sales gains 12% and South Africa set to produce a maize surplus this year after last year's drought.

    Latest Business Features

    The Big Small Business Show
    2017-01-13 00:05:00.0

    York Zucchi from The Business Opportunity Marketplace, unpacks how many times he was fired and how many businesses failed before he succeeded.

    Talking Technical

    2017-01-12 00:05:00.0

    Independent Technical Analyst Frans de Klerk talks technical share analysis and gives you his take on whether it’s a Buy/Hold/Sell. Call in Live with your questions every Thursday evening on 011 280 3899.

    Editing Allowed

    2017-01-11 00:05:00.0

    In the first episode for 2017, Peter Bruce is joined by the Editing Allowed panel for a no-holds barred discussion on the news making headlines this week.

    Traders Corner
    2017-01-10 00:00:00.0

    It's a brand new start and going into the eighth year for Traders Corner, Garth Mackenzie is changing the format for this year's kitty. R100 000 in the local account and £10 000 into an offshore account and a year ahead to make as much money as possible for charity.

    The Business of the Arts
    2017-01-10 00:00:00.0

    Some of South Africa's top CEOs and business leaders were put to the test as they swapped the boardroom for the stage. Business of the Arts SA challenged industry leaders to conduct the JHB Festival Orchestra.

    New Retirement Thinking
    2017-01-10 00:05:00.0

    Joining Semeyi Zake in studio to discuss the laws around immigration and how this may affect your retirement savings is Ryno Viljoen, Founder and CEO of Cashkows.com

    Master Class

    2017-01-10 00:00:00.0

    Katlego Msomi is joined by Preetesh Sewraj, CEO: Product of the Year & Chief Innovation Analyst to discuss company culture and creativity

    Share My Portfolio

    2017-01-10 00:05:00.0

    Stephen Gunnion and his guests – Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Mduduzi Luthuli of Luthuli Capital – share their views on this week’s viewer portfolios. Send yours to portfolio@bdtv.co.za for inclusion on the show.

    Small Biz MBA

    2017-01-10 00:10:00.0

    As a business owner, you should understand the basics of tax and know which documents and processes will prove that you are compliant. Yasmeen Alli unpacks the most common types of taxes with her guest, Lesedi Seforo from SAICA.

    The Big Small Business Show
    2017-01-09 00:10:00.0

    Simnikiwe Nxele & Tim Mohulatsi from HM-Media offer ad placements, media buying and HR services. They’d like to move from public to corporate clients and get guidance from the panel on what needs to be adjusted to draw new clients in their target market.

    SME Funding

    2017-01-09 00:10:00.0

    Very often, a business may not need to be funded if the owners give attention to areas where cash flow may be stuck. Hosts Lynette Ntuli and Kumaran Padayachee unpack the working capital cycle, also known as a cash conversion cycle, and go into detail about excess stock, fixed costs that are too high and payment terms for debtors and creditors.

    The Roffey Review

    2017-01-09 00:00:00.0

    Clive Roffey starts the year with a couple of charts showing that Gold should be having a far better year this year than it's had in the last year.

    You and Your Money

    2017-01-09 00:10:00.0

    Bryan Hirsch tackles the importance of financial planning with wealth advisors Brendan Gace from Anchor Capital and Darryl Bennett from Sasfin.

