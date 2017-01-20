News Leader

Latest Business Features

Talking Technical Independent Technical Analyst Frans de Klerk talks technical share analysis and gives you his take on whether it’s a Buy/Hold/Sell. Call in every Thursday with your questions this evening on 011 280 3899.

Editing Allowed Peter Bruce and the panel of editors talk to Tim Cohen who is in Davos for WEF2017. They also delve into the Public Protector's leaked Absa Report and ask just how fictional is it? And Ford is in the cross-hairs as social media has a field day with the Kuga recall.

Making Sense of Twin Peaks: Episode 5, part 1

Brought to in partnership with the Financial Services Board In the previous programmes in this series we looked at various aspects of the new Twin Peaks legislation that will govern the Financial Sector in South Africa. In this final episode, we wrap up the series with the key points you need to know as a consumer or as a provider.

Traders Corner

Sponsored by IG South Africa www.ig.com With the decision to split the Traders Corner charity portfolio between local and offshore markets, founder Garth Mackenzie makes his first move overseas with a position in Royal Bank of Scotland. Using the same trading principles that have guided the show since inception, Garth will outline why he's going long the UK bank.

The Business of the Arts

Brought to you by Business and Arts SA The 2016 Arts Journalism of the Year Award winners recently took place at the Nando’s Central Kitchen in Johannesburg. Tune in to find out how the National Arts Festival and Business and Arts South Africa continue to recognize excellence in journalism, while celebrating the arts and the creative sector.

Small Biz MBA Many business owners are not aware that quotes are legal documents and should reflect terms and conditions as well, not just pricing. Host Yasmeen Alli is joined by George Diab, MD of Tailor Me, to discuss the similarities between a quote and an invoice.

Share My Portfolio This show is all about you and your portfolio. Watch as expert guests - Nesan Nair of Sasfin Securities and Wessel Jubert of Rezco Asset Management analyse actual viewer portfolios and give the kind of perspective and insight needed to make an informed investment decision. Send your queries to: portfolio@bdtv.co.za

The Big Small Business Show

Brought to you by MTN Business and SAICA January is traditionally a month of concerns about money, strategies and the year that lies ahead. On the show this week, Allon Raiz and Kumaran Padayachee give tips on how to identify opportunities, allay fears and stay positive despite bleak economic predictions.

Nation in Conversation:

Brought to you by Senwes, Nedbank, NWK, Hinterland, Mosanto and Imperial Isuzu Join Theo Foster and his guests for a closer look at the Wellington district, and more specifically how the wine and whiskey industries play a major role in the local economy and help drive tourism in the area.

The Roffey Review One area of the market which could be of extreme interest is the US$ Index Area. Join Clive Roffey as he takes us through these charts.

Master Class Leadership could be seen as the top tier in a pyramid of skills that one should have in order to be affective in all aspects of their work and social lives. How can we employ a person that is still finding their feet in the real world to unlock this potential? Lilian Bususu; National Graduate Development Manager at AdvTech Group joins Katlego Msomi to discuss these options.

Global Investor How should investors position themselves for the risks of 2017, including a Donald Trump presidency and the UK's Brexit plans? Steven Schultz from Momentum SP Reid Securities shares his thoughts. We also delve into Investec's Global Multi-Asset Income Fund with portfolio manager John Stopford

SME Funding Many business owners don’t plan ahead for the day they may need funding. Hosts Lynette Ntuli and Kumaran Padayachee unpack that all businesses will need finance at some point in time and leaving preparation for this event too late, will lead to desperation, mistakes, mismatches and sleepless nights.

You and Your Money Bryan Hirsch returns to his regular live slot at 20:30 tonight. He’s ready to take your calls and questions about investments for the year ahead. Tune in as he is joined in studio by Paul Hansen, Director at Stanlib.

The Big Small Business Show

Brought to you by MTN Business and SAICA York Zucchi from The Business Opportunity Marketplace, unpacks how many times he was fired and how many businesses failed before he succeeded.