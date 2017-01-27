News Leader

Latest Business Features

Talking Technical Independent Technical Analyst Frans de Klerk talks technical share analysis and gives you his take on whether it’s a Buy/Hold/Sell. Call in every Thursday with your questions this evening on 011 280 3899.

Editing Allowed In this week edition of Editing Allowed Peter Bruce and the panel of editors discuss the continued showdown in South African politics, Eskom and its debt woes and also debate what exactly South Africa got from this year's World Economic Forum.

The Business of the Arts

Brought to you by Business and Arts SA The Goodman Gallery recently hosted the ‘A Pile of Stones’ exhibition. We go behind the scenes with artist Clive van den Berg to discover how he uses his work to evoke a critical look at themes of masculinity in Syria and Iraq.

Traders Corner

Sponsored by IG South Africa www.ig.com This week on Traders Corner, founder Garth Mackenzie revsisits last week's trade in Royal Bank of Scotland, and explains why he's going long of range-bound MTN.

Share My Portfolio This show is all about you and your portfolio. Watch as expert guests - Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx and Mike Adsetts of Momentum Investments analyse actual viewer portfolios and give the kind of perspective and insight needed to make an informed investment decision.

Small Biz MBA Networking is an essential business tool and a skill that can be learned irrespective of your personality. Host Yasmeen Alli is joined by Colleen Larsen, CE of Business Engage, to unpack how to choose your events, how many business cards to give and take, and they also give tips on why a sales pitch at a networking event won’t go down well.

Nation in Conversation

Brought to you by Senwes, Nedbank, NWK, Hinterland, Mosanto and Imperial Isuzu In this episode, we spend some time in the Ceres district, famous for its flourishing fruit industry. We visit the DuToit Group, as well the De Keur Farm, to uncover some of the success stories in the region.

The Big Small Business Show

Brought to you by MTN Business and SAICA Looking to improve your business returns by creating a secondary offering may not always be the logical move. Join Allon Raiz and his team for a critical look at what you must consider before taking that particular step.

Master Class The work force behind any organisation - large or small - can be the make or break factor in taking your business to the next level. Dr. Miriam Sha; Author and MD at Awakening Excellence joins Katlego Msomi to take us through how one can unlock the best potential in all of your employees.

The Roffey Review Instantaneous news and analysis has created knee-jerk and reactionary markets - however, Clive Roffey believes that this is about to change.

SME Funding On the show today, Kumaran Padayachee conducts a mock interview as a funder with Lynette Ntuli acting as the applicant for finance. The outcome gives a very good indication of what applicants can expect when they go for that first funding interview.

Global Investor Hey Big Spender! As US President Donald Trump focuses on fiscal spending to boost the economy, following years of easy monetary policy, how should investors be repositioning themselves? Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx and Wei Li, BlackRock’s head of iShares EMEA Investment Strategy, share their thoughts.