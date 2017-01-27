-
JSE's solid 2016 defues trump, Brexit
Donna Nemer, Head of Capital Markets at the JSE, discusses a pick-up in market activity over the...
-
FICA BILL aims to curb money laundering
Banking Association MD Cas Coovadia speaks to us about this week’s Finance Portfolio Committee...
-
Sanlam set to acquire 53% stake in BrightRock
BrightRock’s Schalk Malan and Hennie de Villers from Sanlam discuss Sanlam’s purchase of a majority...
News Leader
Daily, we interview CEOs and executives whose companies have made the latest headlines.
Brought to you by FAW
- Business Day’s Linda Ensor
- Peter Major from Cadiz Corporate Solutions
- Communications Expert Clive Simpkins
- Eskom Acting CEO Matshela Koko
- Nedbank Economist Busi Radebe; Keorapetse Leballo, Investment Strategist at Barclays Africa; and Francois Stofberg, Economist at Efficient Group
- John Biccard from Investec Asset Management
- Wayne Duvenage, Chairman of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
- Trade Minister Rob Davies
- FEDUSA General Secretary Dennis George
News Leader
Property Sector on the rise
Fayyaz Mottiar, Head of Listed Property at ABSA Asset Management, gives his outlook for the property sector for 2017;
Stock Watch
Stock Picks
For an in-depth update on the day’s stock performances join Stephen Gunnion and his expert panel - Ashraf Mohamed from JM Busha and Mark Witten from SB Capital as they review the day’s markets action and answer your stock-related questions. SMS ‘stock’ and your question to 33814 or email: stockwatch@bdtv.co.za.
Latest Business Features
Talking Technical
Independent Technical Analyst Frans de Klerk talks technical share analysis and gives you his take on whether it’s a Buy/Hold/Sell. Call in every Thursday with your questions this evening on 011 280 3899.
Editing Allowed
In this week edition of Editing Allowed Peter Bruce and the panel of editors discuss the continued showdown in South African politics, Eskom and its debt woes and also debate what exactly South Africa got from this year's World Economic Forum.
The Business of the Arts
Brought to you by Business and Arts SA
The Goodman Gallery recently hosted the ‘A Pile of Stones’ exhibition. We go behind the scenes with artist Clive van den Berg to discover how he uses his work to evoke a critical look at themes of masculinity in Syria and Iraq.
Traders Corner
Sponsored by IG South Africa www.ig.com
This week on Traders Corner, founder Garth Mackenzie revsisits last week's trade in Royal Bank of Scotland, and explains why he's going long of range-bound MTN.
Share My Portfolio
This show is all about you and your portfolio. Watch as expert guests - Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx and Mike Adsetts of Momentum Investments analyse actual viewer portfolios and give the kind of perspective and insight needed to make an informed investment decision.
Small Biz MBA
Networking is an essential business tool and a skill that can be learned irrespective of your personality. Host Yasmeen Alli is joined by Colleen Larsen, CE of Business Engage, to unpack how to choose your events, how many business cards to give and take, and they also give tips on why a sales pitch at a networking event won’t go down well.
Nation in Conversation
Brought to you by Senwes, Nedbank, NWK, Hinterland, Mosanto and Imperial Isuzu
In this episode, we spend some time in the Ceres district, famous for its flourishing fruit industry. We visit the DuToit Group, as well the De Keur Farm, to uncover some of the success stories in the region.
The Big Small Business Show
Brought to you by MTN Business and SAICA
Looking to improve your business returns by creating a secondary offering may not always be the logical move. Join Allon Raiz and his team for a critical look at what you must consider before taking that particular step.
Master Class
The work force behind any organisation - large or small - can be the make or break factor in taking your business to the next level. Dr. Miriam Sha; Author and MD at Awakening Excellence joins Katlego Msomi to take us through how one can unlock the best potential in all of your employees.
The Roffey Review
Instantaneous news and analysis has created knee-jerk and reactionary markets - however, Clive Roffey believes that this is about to change.
SME Funding
On the show today, Kumaran Padayachee conducts a mock interview as a funder with Lynette Ntuli acting as the applicant for finance. The outcome gives a very good indication of what applicants can expect when they go for that first funding interview.
Global Investor
Hey Big Spender! As US President Donald Trump focuses on fiscal spending to boost the economy, following years of easy monetary policy, how should investors be repositioning themselves? Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx and Wei Li, BlackRock’s head of iShares EMEA Investment Strategy, share their thoughts.
You and Your Money
Bryan is joined in studio tonight by Gordon Stuart, Managing Director of Salamanca Group Mauritius and Harry Joffe, Head of Legal Services at Discovery Life. Together they answer your questions about Estate Planning.